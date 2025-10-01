Alley Investment Management Company LLC Buys 972 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.7% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Wealth grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 231,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

