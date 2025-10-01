Alley Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,406 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,170,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,391 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $270.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

