Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4,183.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,396 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100,468.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 54,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 54,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 24.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 158,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

