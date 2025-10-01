Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,583 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $763.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $733.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $937.00. The company has a market capitalization of $722.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

