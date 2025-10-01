Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

VO stock opened at $293.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

