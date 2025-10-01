Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 119,175.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $217.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

