Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 600 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of ASML by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of ASML by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $968.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $787.89 and its 200-day moving average is $747.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $977.48. The firm has a market cap of $380.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

