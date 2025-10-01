SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Lifted by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 7.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $355.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.10. The company has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $355.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.