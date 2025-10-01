Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 22,183 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

