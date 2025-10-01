Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys 1,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after buying an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 811.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,806,000 after buying an additional 567,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after buying an additional 564,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $293.50 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.62 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

