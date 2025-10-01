QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Holdings Raised by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 99,833.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $166.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.96 and its 200-day moving average is $153.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,745 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.