Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,450 S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $486.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.32.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Citigroup increased their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

