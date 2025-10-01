Lowery Thomas LLC Purchases 213 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IWM opened at $241.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

