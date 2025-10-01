Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Victrix Investment Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Victrix Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VOO opened at $612.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $615.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

