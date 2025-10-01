Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of KO opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

