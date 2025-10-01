International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.4% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $282.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.50. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

