Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,324 shares of company stock worth $70,235,556 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,334.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,198.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,208.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,155.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.