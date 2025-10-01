Truist Financial Corp Sells 42,384 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,258,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $438,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

