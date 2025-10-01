Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.09, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

