First Pacific Financial Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.4% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 84,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $479.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.17 and a 200 day moving average of $422.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

