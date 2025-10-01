Columbia Asset Management Sells 302,379 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Columbia Asset Management cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 302,379 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4%

HD stock opened at $405.25 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.