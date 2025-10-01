S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,130,711,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,934,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after buying an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,468,000 after buying an additional 97,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,665,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE SPGI opened at $486.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

