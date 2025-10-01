Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE UNH opened at $345.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.65 and a 200 day moving average of $357.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.