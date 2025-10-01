Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stock Holdings Lowered by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 27,858 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.8% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $56,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $605,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,522,871.81. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $20,439,405. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $236.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

