Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,415 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The company has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,314,430 shares of company stock worth $259,210,094. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

