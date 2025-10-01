Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stock Position Increased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 4.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $91,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $3,592,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 9.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 13.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price objective (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,807.89.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,399.27 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,060.98 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,541.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5,284.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

