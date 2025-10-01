MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Sells 237 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.