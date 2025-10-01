Cooper Financial Group Purchases 255 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $282.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

