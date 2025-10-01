1,817 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Bought by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $223,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of PLTR opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

