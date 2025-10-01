Alley Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.1% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

