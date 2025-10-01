LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 9,224 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 66.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.41 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,923 shares of company stock valued at $25,932,955 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

