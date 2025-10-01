Chicago Capital LLC Buys 37 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after acquiring an additional 350,796 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 302,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,121 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $499.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.