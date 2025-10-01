Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,335.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,437,000 after purchasing an additional 913,516 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4%

EFA stock opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

