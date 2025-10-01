One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $499.10 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.03.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

