Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $195.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $195,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $328.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

