QTR Family Wealth LLC Sells 4,652 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

QTR Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after buying an additional 1,971,996 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,527,000 after buying an additional 675,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,751,000 after buying an additional 618,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $251.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.74 and its 200 day moving average is $233.68.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

