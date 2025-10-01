NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

