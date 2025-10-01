Victrix Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Victrix Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 137.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 35,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 422,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:TSM opened at $279.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $286.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

