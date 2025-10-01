Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Trims Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

