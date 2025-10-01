JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Acquired by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 5.2% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,480,000 after acquiring an additional 342,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.76.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.