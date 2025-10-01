T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 158,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,299,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 30,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $15,337,855.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 634,177,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,003,901,185.26. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,520,207 shares of company stock valued at $608,126,659 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $239.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.59. The company has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.77 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.39.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

