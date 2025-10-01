LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

