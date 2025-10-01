532 Shares in Trane Technologies plc $TT Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $345,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 350.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $422.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.94 and a 200 day moving average of $405.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

