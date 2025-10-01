Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $532,360,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $187,134,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $172,139,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,655.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,271,000 after acquiring an additional 331,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $484.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $620.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.