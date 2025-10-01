Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND is BCO Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BCO Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BCO Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.26.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

