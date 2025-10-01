Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,026,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.