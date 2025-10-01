Forbes J M & Co. LLP Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Wealth lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InvesTrust lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. InvesTrust now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.54. The company has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.