Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $187.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.