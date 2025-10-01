Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 633.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.8%

ISRG stock opened at $447.23 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $466.61 and its 200 day moving average is $500.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

