Lbp Am Sa Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,429 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

